Schools planning for fall classes as Franklin County is on Level 4 watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Colleges and universities are planning for the fall semester.

On Friday, the Ohio State University announced plans to partially reopen its campuses for in-person activities in the fall.

The news comes a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Franklin County is back on the watch list for Level 4 (Purple) in the state's advisory system to track the spread of COVID-19.

“It's a reminder for us, but I know it's an opportunity for us as well,” said Joe Mazzola the Health Commissioner in Franklin County.

If Franklin County moves to that purple advisory level, residents would be asked to only leave their homes for "supplies and services."

The Ohio Department of Health says Franklin County is at about 217 cases per 100,000 people.

A month ago, Franklin County was seeing approximately 173 cases per 100,000 people.

“We’ve been watching the trend of our new cases increase over the past 3 to 4 weeks, we started to see our hospitalizations start to pick up as well,” said Mazzola.

Looking at about a month ago, the seven-day average was about 24 people visiting the emergency room. Now, that seven-day average is about 46.

Ohio State says at least 75% of classes will be taught in person in the fall.

“I think we know what works, we know what’s effective, let's keep doing what we think and what we know is the right thing to do for our community and I think we will change the direction of these trends,” said Mazzola.

Otterbein University said it is planning to return to "normal operations" this fall.

Ohio Dominican University said it will be offering in-person learning next semester, but the extent will depend on guidelines.

Columbus State said they are actively planning for fall based on current safety information, but haven't finalized what it will look like.

Capital University also plans to return to in-person learning this fall.