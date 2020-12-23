DeWine: School employees, anyone 65 & older eligible for next round of COVID-19 vaccine

There is no set date for the second phase of vaccinations but DeWine is aiming for the middle of January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Ohioans age 65 and older and school employees are among those eligible to next receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also eligible will be people with developmental disorders that make them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus - such as Sickle Cell or Down Syndrome.

'We are still working to determine the logistics of how the vaccines will be distributed," DeWine said.

DeWine said it is a priority to get students in grades K-12 back in classrooms.

"We will offer vaccines to all schools that want to go back, or to remain, in person," DeWine said.

DeWine said he wants to get students who want to go back by March 1.

DeWine emphasized if parents want to keep their children in remote learning, that is their choice.

Health care workers and those at nursing homes have already started receiving the vaccine in Ohio.