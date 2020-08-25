Local school district details work done to make sure football can operate safely during pandemic

The district says it takes a team effort to make sure everything is safe so they kids can play on the gridiron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tammie Helsel’s son, Tra, is a junior and is on varsity at Central Crossing High School.

“It was up and down, you’d hear different things from the coaches, you’d see different things on the TV from the Governor; you just didn’t know and you know, as a parent you watched your kid play football since he was five and you think oh we get to play, no we don’t get to play,” Helsel said.

Sports have been a big conversation among her and her family, plus for many others in Ohio.

“It was a relief to know that the work that they’d done this summer and the work leading up to this summer has kind of paid off and we get to play ball no matter what it looks like,” Helsel said.

On Friday, the South-Western City School District planned their first scrimmage with another school.

“So last Tuesday, we found out that we were allowed to be able to do that, so just not us but every coach in Central Ohio scrambled to find a scrimmage and a lot of us had one set up already just in case but we had one scrimmage and that’s versus a normal year at this time we probably would’ve had three by now,” Coach Trevor White said.

Coach Trevor White and Assistant Principal, also the athletic director, Jon Marshall, said getting new regulations and safety protocols together was a team effort. There was a lot of planning ahead of getting the kids out there ready to play.

“It is a constant mountain of organization,” Coach White said.

For example, they had to figure out social distancing measures.

“Like on the practice field, if we have 65 to 70 kids out there, we’ve got about 300 different X’s painted on the field so you know if you’re not in then get to your X,” Coach White said.

There’s also keeping the kids out of the locker rooms, having them bring their own water and sanitizing all of the equipment before and after every use.

“Scheduling like how the other teams are going to come in, how we’re going to get on buses, how we’re going to get the kids water if we can’t, in the past you’d be able to go up to the water tree and squirt water in your mouth and you’re good to go but we can’t do that now,” Coach White said.

As for when it comes to the six games that they are able to play, there’s planning being done ahead of time.

“During the game they try to limit the officials touching the ball, so it’s the responsibility of the offense to get the ball to the line of scrimmage that is a very specific one that took some time getting used to, so you know you can’t have a ball boy run out on the field and give the ball to the official,” Coach White said.

As a parent, Helsel said it was hard not being at her son’s first scrimmage against another school after everything was shut down. However, she said the kids and parents are strict on following the rules in order to keep going safely.

“It’s worth missing a scrimmage to let them do their thing and get ready so I can go to the six games we do get,” Helsel said.

The athletic director told us the district wanted to be able to give the seniors, during their last year, four tickets. The other students, freshman, sophomores and juniors, will get two tickets for the games.

“They really want to follow the rules so that they can get out there and play,” Helsel said.

We’re told when it comes to the virus, if a player starts to feel ill or anyone tests positive, that will be taken seriously. The school says it will shut everything down right away if needed.