SAN ANTONIO — After being married for 62 years 84-year-old Andres Carrillo and his wife 83-year-old Eva Carrillo were almost inseparable, at least until they both tested positive for coronavirus.

His daughter Eliza Calpena says Andres was admitted into Methodist Hospital shortly after.

“What made me want to share this story is that there was a point where we didn’t think our dad was going to make it," Calpena said. “When my mom was at home all she was doing was crying wanting to be with my dad.”

Unfortunately, Eva was admitted into Methodist as well, and though the two were in the same hospital, they couldn’t have felt further apart.

“My mom and dad are always together and that’s what gets them through,” Calpena said.

So she says the hospital was gracious enough to reunite the couple, putting them into the same room.

“My mom came in and they told me my dad was just so happy to see my mom,” Calpena said.

Today, the couple is doing much better, now recovering from the virus at a local rehab facility. During this month of love Calpena says her parents story reminds people true love always wins in the end.