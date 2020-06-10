Reynoldsburg man hasn’t seen his fianceé since January due to COVID, urges everyone to 'do their part'

On the screen they’re together with virtually no space between them. On the map, they’re more than 5,000 miles away.

It started last summer on Instagram. That’s where Chris Bianchi and Lina Zaporojan met. He’s from Reynoldsburg and she is from Moldova, a European country that borders Ukraine and Romania.

“I actually surprised her the first visit,” Bianchi said. “She had no idea I was coming. I showed up in Moldova.”

What is it people say, “When you know, you know?” Bianchi and Zaporojan say they just knew and were engaged in December 2019.

Chris visited her in January 2020. It was the last time they saw each other in person. A casualty of COVID.

“The result is that a lot of long-term committed couples really have been isolated from each other in different parts of the world,” Bianchi said.

The couple is working to get Lina’s visa to come to the United States. Her petition was approved in April, which is a process that normally takes no more than a couple weeks, according to Bianchi.

However, since the consulate office in Moldova has been closed due to the pandemic, no visas are being processed.

Right now, Bianchi says because COVID rates are too high, Moldova won’t allow him in. And, because the couple isn’t married, technically Bianchi is not family but is considered nothing more than a tourist.

“Visiting a fiancé or boyfriend and girlfriend was on the same list as ten key non-essential items as fishing and picking up a pet,” Bianchi said.

Another casualty was the couple’s wedding. It was supposed to be last month. For now, it’s on hold.

“I’m so thankful that I have him in my life,” Zaporojan said.

Now, the couple spends its time together more than 5,000 miles apart by seeing each other and hearing each others’ voices through a screen.

Their days consist of virtual songs and picnics. They watch movies and play online games together. Zaporojan is seven hours ahead, so Chris’s day usually starts around 3:00 a.m. back in Ohio.

“Yeah, I think I broke him with that,” Zaporojan joked about the time difference.

On the screens, they wait.

They wait for open borders. They wait for COVID rates to go down. They wait for people to understand simple asks of mask-wearing and social distancing aren’t anymore about them than they are about others.