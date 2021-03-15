Retired Oregon teacher beats COVID after two months with community support

There were moments Rick Barde's family thought he might not make it. But after special treatments at OHSU, he was released from the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A retired Portland teacher is out of the hospital after nearly two months of fighting COVID-19.

Rick Barde had one word for the experience, "Hell—a simple word."

On January 15, Barde, who's 60, went to the hospital, delirious and unable to breathe from the virus.

A ventilator was not enough. Doctors said he needed special life support equipment called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). He had to transfer hospitals to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) for the treatment.

"They told us he had a 40% chance of making it on ECMO," Barde's wife Juli said. "You want to be hopeful, but you also want to be prepared...I really struggled with that."

Juli stayed by Barde's side nearly every day.

They were recently married last year, right before the pandemic started.

"Celebrated my 60th birthday in the hospital and our first anniversary in the hospital," Barde said, adding tearfully, "There's a reason I'm here. I don't know what that is, but...[I'm] grateful that I made it to 60. I'm grateful that I could say I've been married a year to a wonderful person."

In addition to his wife's support, Rick received well-wishes from many others.

Hundreds of cards filled the walls of his hospital room from former students and families he impacted over his 30 years of teaching. That included a card from a student now living in Japan.

OHSU hospitalist Dr. Stephanie Halvorson's children even had Barde as their 3rd-grade teacher at Bridlemile Elementary School in SW Portland.

“To be honest, I was frightened for him,” Halvorson said in an OHSU news release. “He was really sick when he came here. But he’s progressed so far, and I’m very hopeful.”

Hundreds of people have also donated more than $20,000 to help with Barde's medical bills.

He described the support as overwhelming.

"Teachers go into the business of teaching not for the money, God knows, but it's to make a difference," Barde said.

Then on March 12, the day finally came.

Rick was well enough to leave OHSU, cheered on by the staff who helped him survive.

"I can't say enough about the OHSU staff," Barde said, expressing gratitude. "From the nurses, to the CNAs, to the doctors—truly amazing"

Even without underlying conditions, Barde remains on oxygen and is slowly recovering in a physical rehabilitation program.

As incremental vaccine rollout continues, he urges everyone to maintain precautions.