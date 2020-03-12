Retired nurse concerned about COVID-19 testing for frontline workers, central Ohio hospitals respond

Sheila Klein said she has heard from fellow nurses that they do not have the access to COVID-19 testing they need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired nurse Sheila Klein is worried about her friends on the front lines.

“I’m very concerned about the care that our caregivers are getting,” she said. “I feel I really need to be a voice for my nurse friends that are really putting themselves at risk.”

Klein says she’s heard from her fellow nurses that they don’t have the access to the COVID-19 testing they need.

“It sounds to me like that the hospitals are reluctant or hesitant to test their nurses because, again, when you test, you get results,” she said. “And when you get results, it requires an action, and the action would be having those nurses quarantine, and they cannot afford to lose them.”

Rick Lucas, a rapid response nurse at OSU Wexner Medical Center and president of the Ohio State University Nurses Organization, a local chapter of the Ohio Nurses Association, shares some of those concerns.

“We’re definitely not doing any kind of proactive surveillance, and I think that’s largely due to trying to preserve the workforce,” he said. “We can get tested if we’re symptomatic. If you’re exposed, we’re not able to go through the employer and get tested.”

Leaders at OSU Wexner confirm that medical center employees who are symptomatic can be tested, and that includes rapid PCR testing for employees who have symptoms.

They also can volunteer to get tested, if they are interested.

“We’ve been trying to make sure if our staff wants to be tested that they can get a test,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, who specializes in internal medicine at OSU Wexner Medical Center. “Obviously we encourage people to get tested if they’re symptomatic. They shouldn’t come to work, and they really should get a test and have that result back before they come to work.”

10TV also reached out to OhioHealth and Mount Carmel to ask about their testing policies.

OhioHealth responded:

“Each OhioHealth associate is required to do a daily COVID-19 symptom check before entering a care site. If they do have a symptom, they do not work but instead call a COVID hotline to get tested. Associate tests are prioritized, so the results come back faster, typically in less than 24 hours.

Associates must perform a COVID-19 symptom check before entering the hospital each day and must be tested if symptomatic. The safety of our front line workers is among our highest priorities and we would never discourage an associate or any individual from being tested when clinically appropriate.”

Mount Carmel released this statement:

"Mount Carmel requires all colleagues to notify Employee Health of potential exposure to COVID and are tested under the supervision of an infectious disease physician. There is no limit on the number of tests a Mount Carmel employee may obtain, and the testing process follows guidance issued by the CDC, which includes a symptom assessment and outlines when and how employees can return to work after a positive test. Our No. 1 priority is keeping our patients and staff safe."

Both Klein and Lucas pointed out the seeming dichotomy between how healthcare workers are tested versus Ohio State students, who often are randomly tested, and OSU football players, who are tested daily.

“COVID has definitely laid bare the inadequacies in our healthcare delivery system, and I think that is just another area that further highlights those disparities,” Lucas said. “We definitely have had some positive strides in the availability of testing for healthcare workers, but it’s definitely not as readily available or as encouraged as it is in the general public.”

Lucas did point out that he has seen positive strides in other areas, including PPE, masks and other protective areas.