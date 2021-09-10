Restaurants concerned with enforcement of Columbus’ indoor mask order

Hospitality lawyers are considering legal action against the City of Columbus in response to Mayor Ginther's executive mask order.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The full text of Mayor Andrew Ginther's indoor mask order isn't out yet, but after hearing that Columbus Public Health would use complaints to enforce it, businesses already struggling to catch up are concerned about what that will mean for their staff.

“It's a lot of pressure to put on a small business like ours,” said Bob Zuter, the co-owner of Wolf's Ridge Brewing.

“We don’t have the support of the state or even the city to enforce this.”

Edward Hastie, the managing partner at Hastie Legal, LLC agrees.

“[The city is] asking us to enforce a law that we all know is going to be impossible to strictly comply with."

Hastie says legal issues will not be completely clear until Mayor Ginther signs and publicizes the order on Friday.

However, with fines for offending businesses, not individuals, still on the table he sees the writing on the wall.

Businesses are happy about @MayorGinther's mask order keeping people safe, but they're concerned about enforcement. A local hospitality industry lawyer says the onus will be put on the already-struggling industry + legal action against the city is possible. More at 11 on @10TV. pic.twitter.com/P98CJDG0Cw — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) September 10, 2021

“There's tens of thousands just in central Ohio, men and women whose livelihood is going to be affected, and they're going to be asked to do things that normal citizens are not asked to do,” Hastie said.

“They're going to be asked to basically be the police."

On Wednesday, the city said since they, not the health department, would issue the order, Senate Bill 22 wouldn't be an issue, but Hastie said he feels that is not really the case.

"Make no bones about it, this is a health order at the behest of the public health people,” he said.

“They're going to be the ones enforcing it. They specifically said the police are not going to be enforcing it, and we'll look at what all that means as far as the legality of it all."

Hastie also says depending on what specifics he'll see in the order on Friday, he and his clients may look into legal action against the city.

Until then, businesses are hoping for the best from their customers on a weekend that is likely to be very busy.