Rep. Greene suspended by Twitter for one week after claiming COVID vaccines don't work

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter again for sharing misinformation about COVID-19.
The social media platform says the Georgia Republican violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.
She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”
Twitter labeled the post as misleading and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week.
Greene was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about COVID-19.