READ: Ohio Department of Health releases full COVID-19 guidance for 2021-22 school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health released a full breakdown of its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools on Tuesday.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Monday that he and the department are “strongly” recommending all unvaccinated students and staff continue to wear masks indoors when classes resume in the fall. Additionally, health officials recommended all eligible students and staff receive the vaccine, and that schools continue to implement COVID-19 safety protocols in an effort to prevent further virus spread.

Vanderhoff said the recommendations are just that, and no mandates will be issued, saying, “While there are no mandates associated with this guidance, we believe that the recommendations we are issuing are essential to the health of Ohio’s youth and the success of the coming school year. The safety of Ohio’s children is paramount, and the preventive measures that schools take will help protect Ohio’s students.”

The mask guidance only applies to indoors, as well as when students and staff are on buses. Health officials said mask wearing is not necessary when outside.