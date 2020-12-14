Powell Pharmacy approved to receive shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Emlah Tubuo said she is not sure when her pharmacy will receive the vaccines.

POWELL, Ohio — The owner of Powell Pharmacy said her pharmacy was approved to carry the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Super excited, I’ve been waiting for this since the beginning of the studies,” Dr. Emlah Tubuo said.

She said there's a permit process and it's also in phases.

Dr. Tubuo is part of a Health Mart pharmacy and was approved for phase two of receiving the doses.

“Health Mart got approval through the Heath Services,” Dr. Tubuo said.

She said pharmacists are already certified to be able to give vaccinations.

However, she said they needed to make a list and gather certifications and licenses for her staff, interns and store in order to show they can properly store the vaccine and administer it.

“Health Mart put out another two hour immunization CE course for everybody to take, which that took two hours for us to do,” Dr. Tubuo said.

She said the goal is to get as many providers on board.

“It’s going to go to the hospitals, the first 600 provider that are getting it then the next people, the more provided on board with this, the better for our community,” Dr. Tubuo said.

According to Dr. Tubuo, the Ohio Pharmacist Association has been working to get all pharmacists on board.

When it comes to transparency, she said it is the upmost importance for her.

“As a community pharmacist, as an independent pharmacist, it is my responsibility to make sure that patients are educated about the vaccine,” Dr. Tubuo said.

It’s important to be transparent about how the vaccine will be administered and she mentioned side effects that may occur.

She said her patients will be asked to complete a consent form and insurance form online from her website before coming in to receive the vaccine.