Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, partner test positive for COVID-19

Polis had been quarantining since Wednesday after being exposed to someone else who had tested positive.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the governor's Facebook page Saturday night.

The post said Polis and Reis are asymptomatic and will continue to isolate in their home.

"Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits," Polis said. "No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly."

The post said the governor would continue to be closely monitored, and that he will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and work remotely.

Wednesday night, the governor's office released a statement announcing Polis was in quarantine after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the governor's office, Polis' diagnosis will not change anything regarding the state legislature's special session that begins Monday. He said Polis urges lawmakers to quickly and safely pass legislation that "provides immediate relief to small businesses and hardworking Coloradans impacted by this pandemic."

House Speaker K.C. Becker said lawmakers will be asked to take rapid COVID-19 tests each day of the session, but that plan was already in place prior to Polis testing positive.

Polis' spokesperson said the appropriate contact tracing investigation is taking place in order to inform the appropriate parties. Staff who were at the governor's news conference Tuesday have been tested, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it's believed that Polis was not contagious until Thursday.