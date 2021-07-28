Pickerington schools update guidance to require masks for students in K-6

Superintendent Dr. Chris M. Briggs said the change was prompted by the increasing case and testing numbers in Franklin and Fairfield counties.

The Pickerington Local School District has updated its guidelines to require masks indoors for students in kindergarten through sixth grade when classes resume next week.

The new requirement was posted Friday on the district’s website to align with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.

Those students in K-6 will be able to remove their masks while eating and during recess.

Students in grades 7-12 are welcomed and strongly encouraged to wear masks during the day.

All students will be required to wear masks while using school transportation at all times including for sporting events or extracurricular activities.