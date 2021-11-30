Ohio pharmacists prepare for antiviral COVID-19 pills

The Ohio Pharmacists Association believes the COVID-19 antiviral pills that are set to be approved will help significantly during the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A review panel of the Food and Drug Administration backed the benefits of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill. The review comes after final study results showed reduced hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 by 30%.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before the end of the year.

Contingent on Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, 10 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral medicine have been secured by the White House, according to the Department of Health and Human Services earlier this month.

Pharmacists are used to antiviral pills. The medications have treated many chronic or life-threatening viral infections.

The Ohio Pharmacists Association believes the COVID-19 antiviral pills that are set to be approved will help significantly during the pandemic.

“Pharmacists are very familiar with antiviral tablets, we use them constantly on various diseases,” said Ernest Boyd, the executive director of the Ohio Pharmacists Association. “I hate to say it, but it's just one more. And luckily, these are targeted directly toward the coronavirus situation. And we have pretty strong feelings that this is going to help significantly.”

The Ohio Department of Health has not released its distribution guidance when these COVID-19 antiviral pills are approved for emergency use authorization.

In Ohio, physicians will mostly be able to prescribe these pills, unless state law changes to allow pharmacists.

“Pharmacists, right now, are providers under the law, and they could be given the permission,” said Boyd. “I expect there to be some movement, whether it's this drug or another. [It] really depends on how available it is and whether there's demand from the public.”

Since being allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, pharmacists have done 70% of injections, according to the OPA.

Aimee O’Reilly is the owner of O’Reilly Family Pharmacy in Worthington. She says the silver lining of the pandemic has been a deeper relationship with customers during uncertain times.

“It’s been a challenge for sure, but I think it's an opportunity for us to really shine,” said O’Reilly. “Those, you know, really good relationships have led us to give people trusted advice. And when there's so much information out there, having someone like a pharmacist that you can count on is really critical.”

O’Reilly recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, and a flu shot to avoid being sick this season and to double-check your medicine cabinet to make sure it is up to date.

“[Make] sure you've got a thermometer at home,” said Reilly. “Make sure you've got Tylenol and ibuprofen, make sure they're in date. You know, make sure you have some Pedialyte or Gatorade or some sort of fluids. If you were feeling bad, Kleenex, cough drops, those are great things to have on hand if you get sick, to make sure that you can care for yourself.”

At-home COVID-19 tests can also be added if you are comfortable picking one up, she added.

The OPA says to call ahead for scheduling a vaccine or any other service because the industry has been impacted by staffing shortages.

Here is the Ohio Department of Health preparedness kit recommendations:

As we fight cold, flu, and COVID-19, families should ensure their medicine cabinets are up-to-date and have the following things on hand and in working order. Now is the time to check that you check expiration dates and batteries.