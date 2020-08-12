Reports: White House turned down summer Pfizer offer for more US doses of coronavirus vaccine

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday to prioritize Americans for coronavirus vaccines procured by the federal government.

The Trump administration turned down an offer over the summer from Pfizer for the U.S. government to receive additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times was first to report the development, followed by ABC News. Pfizer may be unable to produce more of the vaccine for the U.S. until June 2021 because those doses are now committed to other countries, ABC News reported.

A Pfizer statement to ABC said the U.S. placed an initial order for 100 million doses. Because the vaccine requires two shots, that would inoculate 50 million people. Pfizer reportedly said any additional doses "are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement."

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to prioritize Americans for coronavirus vaccines procured by the federal government at a White House summit planned for Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what, if any, impact the order would have on other nations' abilities to access the vaccines.

A second official said the order would restrict the U.S. government from donating doses to other nations until there is excess supply to meet domestic demand. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans for the summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he expects his country to receive about 250,000 doses of a vaccine from Pfizer by the end of the year.

The Food and Drug Administration is to meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer drug, and it will meet later this month on a vaccine developed by Moderna. Both have been determined to be 95% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Plans call for distributing and then administering about 40 million doses of the two companies' vaccines by the end of the year — with the first doses shipping within hours of FDA clearance.

Officials from President-elect Joe Biden's transition team are not invited to the summit, even though they will oversee the continuation of the largest vaccination program in the nation's history once he takes office on Jan. 20.