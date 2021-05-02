Ohio State economics professor not confident in Biden's latest COVID-19 relief plan

“Stimulus programs like this have not worked terribly well in the past, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll work terribly well in the future," Randy Olsen said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, the Senate voted to approve President Biden’s latest COVID-19 relief plan, which includes pumping $1.9 trillion back into the economy.

This current plan would give people making up to $50,000 a year a $1,400 check, and couples who make $100,000 a year would get a $2,800 check.

In his remarks on Friday, President Biden said the American people need this money.

“I'm not cutting the size of the checks. They're going to be $1400. Period. That's what the American people were promised," Biden said.

Many across the U.S. have struggled financially through the better part of a year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ohio State University Professor Emeritus with the Department of Economics, Randy Olsen does not feel President Biden’s new plan will help.

Finishing the job of delivering $2,000 in direct relief to the hardest-hit Americans — that’s the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/eWP0Dg4cuR — President Biden (@POTUS) February 4, 2021

“Stimulus programs like this have not worked terribly well in the past,” he said.

“There’s no reason to believe they’ll work terribly in the future.”

Professor Olsen added when the United States has sent out relief checks in the past, often, those receiving them would use most of that money to either pay their debts or save them; in turn, not acting on the government’s intent for the stimulus.

“I think we really have to expect that we’ll see the exact same thing with the stimulus payments that are being talked about,” he said.

Professor Olsen also added that inflation has gone up in November and December 2020, and if it starts to pick up, the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

That may cause the government to print more money to help with debt.

Tonight, the House took an important step toward passing a COVID relief package and getting help to Americans who need it most. I’m grateful for @SpeakerPelosi’s continued leadership as we work to get this pandemic under control and build our economy back better. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 4, 2021

So, will this stimulus jumpstart the economy?

Professor Olsen feels that is not likely.

“The way to encourage the economy is probably not mail checks out to people,” he said.

He noted the best solution for the economy is for folks to get vaccinated so they can feel confident enough to live their lives and stimulate the economy “normally.”