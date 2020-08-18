11 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed among Olentangy student-athletes since July

The cases have been confirmed within multiple teams.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Olentangy Local School District confirms it has had 11 positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes since practices started in July.

A fourth case was confirmed Tuesday for the Olentangy Orange High School girls volleyball team.

The district said that based on guidance from the Delaware County General Health District, the team's activities have been stopped for two weeks.

A spokesperson said the team had not practiced together since last week but had been practicing at the school.

Rigorous cleaning at the schools will continue, a spokesperson said.

The other seven cases include student-athletes on the Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball and freshman football teams, Olentangy Berlin cheer and girls volleyball teams, the Olentangy Orange middle school cross country team, and the Olentangy High School soccer team.

The district spokesperson said athletic directors and coaches are working closely with teams and bands to make sure they are following protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks when needed.