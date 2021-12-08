Olentangy parents debate: Should they have the right to decide if their child wears a mask?

On Thursday, the school board met to go over the masking policy. Parents were passionate about their positions.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — In the Olentangy School District, the mask issue came to a head at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Most were there for one topic and one topic only: Should parents have the choice to mask their kids or should it be required?

The meeting drew a crowd in the meeting, in the overflow room, and outside.

“I'm at the point this year that I think we've taken enough precautionary measures that we should be able to let the kids go without masks,” said Maureen O'Connell, who has a son in the district.

“You’re telling me to choose between their safety and their education? That's unfair, completely unfair,” said Candace Klepacz, who has two elementary-aged children.

The superintendent re-iterated the district's policy, saying masks are not required, but recommended. But did add that masks will be required on school buses, to align with federal guidelines.

This comes after Delaware County released a new advisory Wednesday saying masks should be worn indoors, regardless of vaccine status. The county went on to specify that this is not a mandate.

The divide at the meeting caused a lot of heat among parents.

“We're literally standing outside next to people who are screaming at each other and these are adults that are screaming at each other about who has the right to go to school and who has the right to an education,” said Klepacz.

“I think people have very strong convictions either way and if people wanna send their kids in masks, I think they should absolutely do that, but I think you should have the option to not send them with masks if you want to do that,” said O’Connell.

Currently, the federal mask requirement for wearing masks on buses is set to expire on Sept. 13.