Olentangy Orange varsity, JV boys basketball activities on hold due to positive COVID-19 case

The team activities are temporarily suspended until Nov. 20 or until further notice "out of an abundance of caution."

Team activities are temporarily suspended for the Olentangy Orange varsity and junior varsity boys basketball programs due to a positive COVID-19 case.

In a letter to families on Nov. 10, Olentangy Orange Athletic Director Brett Diehl said the person may have been infectious as early as Nov. 5.

The team activities are on hold until Nov. 20 or until further notice "out of an abundance of caution," Diehl said.

The Delaware General Health District will call or email anyone who may be considered a close contact.

As of Nov. 6, the active number of active confirmed student cases in the district was nine and the number of active confirmed staff cases was seven.

At Olentangy Orange High School, there are three active cases and 31 people self-quarantined.