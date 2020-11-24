OHSAA announces parents are allowed to attend games through end of 2020

The Ohio High School Athletic Association said it's up to schools to decide the specifics.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents are allowed to attend their child's athletic contests through the Dec. 31, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

No other fans will be permitted to attend games due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a release, the OHSAA said schools will determine the process for how parents will attend sporting events, such as how many are permitted and where they will be placed to watch the contests.

“We want to follow this recommendation so that our kids can continue to compete,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

“We believe it is crucial that parents be permitted to attend the contests of their children, but large crowds at our indoor athletic contests are not a good idea at this time. We all need to work together to give our kids and schools the best chance at having a full winter season.”

The OHSAA provided the following recommendations for schools:

For those schools that decide to admit parents, list the names of the parents on a roster sheet that is located at your ticket window/admission table. This will help clarify who should/should not be admitted and will hopefully eliminate non-parents from attending.

Limit media to those who normally cover your school and consider utilizing a streaming service in order for fans to view your contest(s).

There is no prohibition on cheerleaders and pep bands, but schools should make their own decisions on these students’ participation and should strongly consider not sending cheerleaders to away contests.

The OHSAA said schools are allowed to not participate in a contest or pause their seasons to do what is in their best interest.