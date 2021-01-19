OhioHealth plans to vaccinate 6,500 people this week

This week, anyone over the age of 80, is able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination.

This week, anyone over the age of 80, is able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination.

On Tuesday, at OhioHealth’s David P. Blom Administrative Campus, they planned to vaccinate 1,000 people. By the end of the week, 6,500.

Peter Gildea was the first appointment at OhioHealth to get his vaccination.

When he got the email that it was his turn, he knew right away what to do. For him, it was an anticipated moment.

“I signed up immediately,” Gildea said. “Since my daughter got COVID-19, I was always alert."

His health makes him more at risk of catching the virus.

“I’m a type two diabetic, I’ve had heart surgery so my immune system is questionable sometimes so it was probably the best thing for my immediate future because it gave me life and I think that’s the key, plus I trust OhioHealth,” Gildea said.

His future is what he’s focusing on.

“At my age, this is my future, whatever is left and this gives me protection against a very serious pandemic,” Gildea said.

Person after person walked in and out of OhioHealth’s doors.

We spoke with 81-year-old Marcy Miller, who received her first dose.

Like many other people, she’s missing her family. She misses being able to hang out with her two kids and granddaughter.

“It’s a step to eventually being with friends and family, the holidays were tough for everybody,” Miller said.

Miller said the process of getting the vaccine was really organized.

“You check-in and they move you right along,” Miller said.

She said after getting the shot she felt great. Right now, she’s feeling hopeful.

“Go and get vaccinate you know, not only for you but for all the other people in the community at the grocery store, church or whatever,” Miller said.