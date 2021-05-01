OhioHealth doctor talks side effects with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As the second doses are administered to some people at central Ohio hospitals, the FDA released a statement regarding the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 200 people at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital expects to give out their second shots on Wednesday.

OhioHealth's Infectious Diseases Doctor Joseph Gastaldo says he is set to get his second dose.

Dr. Gastaldo said after the second dose, there are more reports of people having side effects like pain at the injection site, headaches, chills or a fever.

If an allergic reaction, to any of the ingredient inside occurs, the FDA said that would happen within a few minutes to an hour of receiving the first dose.

“I’ve had conversations with people who have only had their first dose who did have some side effects but for the most part, included myself, the vast majority of people I’ve had conversations with about the first dose have had no side effects what-so-ever,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

When it comes to the second dose, he said, the United Kingdom changed the time gap between administering the first Pfizer vaccine dose and the second.

“What they did in the United Kingdom was say 'hey, you can get your second dose anytime up to three months',” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Monday evening, the FDA released a statement regarding this.

FDA officials said they’re following discussions about reducing the number of doses or how much is give, the time gap, and mixing and matching vaccines.

“Basically saying that at time point in time, there’s not any discussion at all in changing the dose or the duration of the second dose of the vaccine,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

The FDA emphases the importance of sticking with the initial authorized recommendations.

Dr. Gastaldo mentioned the recommendations as being the two full doses separated by either 21 or 28 days.

In the FDA's statement, it noted changing the the vaccine administration without supporting data runs a risk of placing public health at risk.

In the statement, the FDA noted that any changes may be too risk without enough evidence to support the changes.

Dr. Gastaldo said if any changes were to be made, it would be helpful to everyone and the public to hear the scientific data.