OhioHealth doctor reflects on the past year in a pandemic

OhioHealth Doctor Joseph Gastaldo is reflecting on the year and answers some top questions that are on most peoples’ minds right now.

It’s been a year since Ohio recorded its first COVID-19 case. It’s been a year full of ups and downs, heartache, changes and medical experts working tirelessly to help others.

Q: It’s been a year since Ohio recorded its first COVID-19 case, what is going through your mind today with how much everyone has gone through?

Doctor Joseph Gastaldo: “I do reflect on the fact that our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ohio was a year ago, in my mind, it was more like 10 years ago, personally as an Infectious Disease doctor I’ve been doing nothing but COVID related matters for OhioHealth now for over a year, so it’s really been an overwhelming experience, I’m very honored and humbled with it, it’s really something that I can of thrive in, there’s new information that comes out every day and the information is important to recognize because it’s science things change constantly and we have treatments and guidelines that change and now we have vaccines that are available.”

Q: What would you say is the most memorable part of this experience that you’ve gone through and what are your emotions to this day that you’re feeling?

Doctor Joseph Gastaldo: “Well the way I feel now is really very happy, I do think the major part of pain and suffering clearly is in the rearview mirror because of the availability of the vaccines so that part makes me very happy, I think the thing that really amazes me the most is how much pain and suffering this has caused our caused our country and our community and I’m not just talking about deaths and illness from COVID-19, but really joys and pleasures that have been taken away from people, unattended consequences like drug use, suicide, mental health and things like that.”

Q: As the world reflects back on the past year and the painful moments many endured, what would you like to say to the families who have lost someone and are grieving?

Doctor Joseph Gastaldo: “Well, I would like to say that I’m very sorry for your loss, you know, COVID-19 has really devastated so much of our country, there’s been over 500,000 deaths alone, from the medical side don’t really capture all the pain and suffering, there’s people who are still admitted in the hospital, who have permanent lung damage there’s long-haulers and people who are still symptomatic from COVID-19.”

Q: As the CDC constantly updates and releases recommendations, the latest one mentions gathering without masks, without social distancing, if you’re fully vaccinated. What do you think about this?

Doctor Joseph Gastaldo: “We should follow CDC guidelines and I’m very happy with CDC guidelines, because really instead of the CDC telling us what we can’t do, this is the first time they’re telling us what we can do in the setting of being fully vaccinated, and now as more and more people get fully vaccinated guess what, we’re going to see more recommendations of escalation of how we can live our lives and get joys and pleasure back into lives.”

He said fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks out from the second dose.

In addition to that, Doctor Gastaldo said people who are fully vaccinated can be with low-risk individuals or those who aren’t vaccinated.

Q: What about double masking, how do you feel about this and do both masks need to be a certain material?

Doctor Joseph Gastaldo: “The CDC mask recommendations have not changed, if you look at the CDC mask recommendations, what hey really emphasize is wearing a cloth mask in public that consists of two or three layers and then even more importantly, wearing a mask that doesn’t have wide openings on the side.”

He said the CDC did not recommend that a person has to wear two masks, the recommendations have not changed.