OhioHealth doctor gets opportunity to give COVID-19 vaccine to his parents

Gus and Roberta Gastaldo said they didn’t even feel the shot and they feel great.

It was a busy day inside of the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus as anyone over the age of 80 was able to receive the first COVID-19 vaccinations.

From start to finish, those who got the shot told us it went smoothly inside.

We spoke with the parents of OhioHealth’s Infectious Diseases Doctor Joseph Gastaldo.

He was the one who administered the shot for his own parents. Dr. Gastaldo said he’s grateful that they’re getting it.

“They have been dealing with loneliness, trying to find things to do, trying to protect themselves from COVID-19 and again, getting the vaccine for them was really an emotional experience for me to have the privilege to vaccinate my parents,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

“They’re so organized, everything was so good, you just walk right in and everybody helps you,” Gus said.

It’s something they’ve been looking forward to, for months.

“I’m glad the day finally came where we can get our shots,” Roberta said.

They got their first shot a little over a week after their son, Dr. Gastaldo, got his second dose.

“I feel fine now, you know to be completely transparent, I did have an immune response after the second vaccine,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

He said within the 24 hours after the second dose, he experienced a headache and a low-grade temperature.

However, he said he went to bed, woke up and felt better.

As for his parents, they expressed that they feel they’re a part of history.

“Twenty, 10 years from now, the kids will have this in their history books,” Roberta said.

As for their son, and watching him on the frontlines every day, sharing information, they said they’re beyond proud.

After walking out of OhioHealth’s doors, they have a message for the community.