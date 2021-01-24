OhioHealth doctor answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine

The rollout for the vaccine continues based on age groups through the month of February.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth spoke with 10TV Sunday morning and answered questions about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine’s efficacy in battling new variants and what people need to know about the vaccine process.

Dr. Gastaldo also discussed the new CDC guidance for follow up doses, which can now be given up to six weeks after the first dose.

As of January 24, approximately 5 percent of Ohio’s population has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

