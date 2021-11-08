OhioHealth addresses 'capacity concerns' in internal memo sent to staff

In the email sent Tuesday, the hospital system said all seven of their hospitals were at 90% capacity or above. OhioHealth said this is not a cause for concern.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As COVID-19 climb in the U.S. and in central Ohio, so do numbers of patients in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Ohio hospitals said they have had more than 1,000 COVID patients, but they are not at capacity.

10TV exclusively received an internal memo Tuesday night that was sent to medical staff at OhioHealth.

The email shows a fourth surge of the virus is in central Ohio, and it says the hospital system has "significant capacity challenges."

Their memo also highlights "capacity challenges,” which asks physicians to "discharge patients as early as possible," and "avoid low acuity admissions when appropriate."

The email also shows physical occupancies in all seven of their hospitals are at 90% or higher, with Doctors Hospital at 98%.

However, OhioHealth said they have sent emails about capacity challenges even before the pandemic.