Ohioans 50+, those with Type 2 diabetes among groups eligible for COVID vaccine starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the next groups who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and when they can start receiving their shots.

Phase 1D and Phase 2B will begin Thursday.

Ohioans with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease are in Phase 1D.

Phase 2B includes those people who are age 50 and older.

Currently, anyone 60 and older can receive the vaccine, along with residents and employees of long-term care facilities, frontline medical responders, school employees, and people with severe congenital conditions such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, or cerebral palsy.

Additionally, anyone living with Type 1 Diabetes, anyone who is pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients and people living with ALS can also get vaccinated.