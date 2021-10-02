Ohio to add approximately 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to total after discovering reporting issue

The health department says those deaths will be added to the state's death count during the coming week.

The Ohio Department of Health announced that as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may have been underreported through the state's system.

The issue of reporting these deaths began in October with the largest number of deaths were from November and December, according to the health department.

The issue was identified by the department during a routine employee training.

Although the deaths will be reported this week, the health department says they will reflect the appropriate dates on the state's website.

The health department says the daily reported death counts will be high for a two to three day period as these deaths are added to the counts.