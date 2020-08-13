Ohio teachers preparing wills before returning to classrooms

According to a study, 1.5 million teachers nationwide have health conditions that put them at high risk.

In a normal school year, teachers are the most prepared for the first day of school.

This year, COVID-19 has left them feeling unprepared for what the virus may do to their health.

“I'm a nervous, anxious mess like a lot of other teachers and

parents too,” Terry Crothers, a middle school art teacher from Gallipolis, said.

“I started getting scared that If I go back and I get it now I'm bringing it home to my husband who is a caretaker for his elderly parents it was just getting to be scary,” Angel Dyer-Sanchez, a middle school teacher from Columbus, said.

Those concerns prompted both women to get a will.

“I have a pre-existing condition. I'm diabetic so it concerns me if I get infected by it and maybe lose my life over it,” Crothers said.

Dyer-Sanchez will start her school year online, but that's not the case for Crothers.

“We are doing five days a week classroom learning and there's no social distancing because that's impossible,” Crothers said.

“Rather than advocating for getting a will, we are fighting to make sure that there are safe learning conditions whether that means learning in the school building or learning remotely,” Melissa Cropper, President of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said.

Experts say anyone with children should have a wil, and while you can fill one out yourself either online or on a piece of paper, you need to make sure it's legal.

“Having it notarized is not sufficient it has to be witnessed by two unrelated people,” says Elizabeth Schmidtz a Columbus attorney who specializes in estate planning.

Schmidtz says don't be too specific in your will, like your home address or bank account because those can change.

If you want to designate money for a child at a certain age, that has to be done in a trust.

Gaining access to a spouse's retirement also won't work with a will.

“If a spouse in the hospital and is incapacitated and they have a retirement account that's in their name they can't get to it without a financial power of attorney,” she said.

As the school year approaches, teachers are thinking about what happens if their job lands them in the hospital or kills them.

“When I started teaching 21 years ago, I never thought I would be doing this by making end of life choices just to walk into the classroom and doing what I love which is teaching kids,” Crothers said.