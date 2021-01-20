Ohio suspends provider after wasting nearly 900 COVID-19 vaccine doses

ODH said SpecialtyRX did not check the temperature at which the vaccines were stored.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A COVID-19 vaccine provider in Columbus has been suspended by the Ohio Department of Health after the state discovered the provider mishandled 890 doses of the Monderna vaccine.

ODH said SpecialtyRX was given 1,500 vaccines to give to people at eight long-term care facilities before the start of 2021.

The provider is not part of the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program, ODH said.

After giving out the first doses, SpecialtyRX was looking into moving the 890 doses to another provider when they found out the temperature at which the vaccines were stored was not being monitored.

ODH began an investigation and found out the leftover doses were no longer viable.

It is required in Ohio for all COVID-19 vaccine providers to check the temperatures of the storage locations for the vaccine.

ODH said the first dose was viable but the long-term care facilities waiting for the second dose will have to coordinate with another provider.

"ODH has immediately halted any future allocations to Specialty RX, and the provider has been instructed to not administer or transfer any of the affected doses and to keep them quarantined in both units until next steps are given," the Ohio Department of Health said in a release.

ODH is asking the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy to open an investigation.