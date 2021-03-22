Ohio surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,444 cases on Monday.

Ohio has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases a little more than a year after the state reported its first case.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,444 cases on Monday. The state reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 9, 2020.

At its peak in December, Ohio was averaging just over 9,000 new cases a day.

Over the last 21 days, the state is averaging just over 1,500 cases a day.

COVID-19 cases continue to slowly decline in Ohio as the state hopes to reach its goal to eventually lift health orders. Gov. Mike DeWine said the state needs to reach 50 cases per 100,000 Ohioans to lift the health orders.

As cases drop, the state is continuing with efforts to vaccinate Ohioans. More than 2.7 million Ohioans have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to state health officials.

Starting March 29, everyone 16 and older will be eligible.