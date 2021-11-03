Ohio student-athletes are longer required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom

Gov. Mike DeWine says they will be able to participate in their sports as long as they show no symptoms and follow the sport guidelines.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the rule regarding students who play spring sports and quarantining for potential exposure to COVID-19.

DeWine said students who have had incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom do not have to quarantine and can participate in activities as long as they don't have symptoms and follow the appropriate sport guidance.

In late December, DeWine announced that the state was no longer recommending that classmates of K-12 students who test positive for the coronavirus quarantine, so long as the students were wearing masks and only in the classroom with the positive student.

At the time, that recommendation didn't apply to after-school activities, including sports.

"Those kids who we've said for the past few months if you're in a classroom and everyone's wearing a mask [and] they're exposed, they do not have to quarantine from school," DeWine said. "But the order was that they would have to quarantine from extracurricular activities, from sports and other things. What we're saying today is no longer will they have to quarantine from those sports or those extracurricular activities."