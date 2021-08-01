Ohio State's Schottenstein Center to be used as mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Ohio State said the site will be used for patients of the Wexner Medical Center and then the general public starting on Jan. 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be using the Jerome Schottenstein Center as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, according to the university.

The medical center believes it can provide more than 3,000 vaccines a day through the Schottenstein Center.

Consistent with Gov. Mike DeWine's Phase 1B plan, the university said it will start vaccinating patients over the age of 80 and other groups in the Phase 1B in the future.

Those groups include people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, older Ohioans, and school employees.

“Ample parking and a large concourse space at a landmark building already known by much of the general public will allow the Wexner Medical Center to serve patients in a convenient and efficient manner with a safe distancing in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” said Ryan Haley, senior director of ambulatory operations.

Haley said the Schottenstein Center will provide vaccines on a greater scale than they would be able to in a normal health care setting.

At this time, the medical center said the vaccines will only be available for Wexner Medical Center patients who have seen a provider in the last two years that also meet Phase 1B criteria.

Appointments for the vaccine will be required.

The medical center said they will release more details on how to schedule a vaccine appointment next week.