Ohio State to increase COVID-19 testing for on-campus students after infection rate doubles in 1 week

President Kristina Johnson said the positivity rate for on-campus students is at 1.02% and the total student rate is under 1%.

The Ohio State University announced they will increase testing for on-campus students after the infection rate doubled in the last week.

In an email from President Kristina Johnson, she cites a report from the university's Comprehensive Monitoring Team that shows that wearing masks, physically distancing, good hygiene and avoiding large gatherings are working.

"The lessons we learned through the fall have also positioned us better to quickly identify trends going in the wrong direction and address them," she said.

"While these numbers are promising, the infection rate among on-campus students has doubled in just one week. The university is acting quickly to curb this increase in our positivity rate, which is being driven by cases on the Columbus campus," Johnson said.

Starting Monday, March 8, students who live in university housing or university-managed facilities on the Columbus campus will be required to complete two COVID-19 tests each week until further notice.