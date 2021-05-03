Ohio State students will be tested for COVID-19 twice per week

The testing will be required of students who live on-and-off-campus in Columbus for the next few weeks, starting on April 5.

Students at the Ohio State University will be tested for COVID-19 twice per week, according to an email President Kristina Johnson sent to the university community.

Johnson cited the several COVID-19 variants, which are becoming the dominant strains at Ohio State, as a reason for the increased testing.

She laid out the following points in the email about what to do:

Students: Get tested twice a week. Beginning Monday, April 5, Columbus campus students who live on campus, attend in-person classes, visit campus for any reason or interact with other students and campus community members must schedule and complete two COVID-19 tests each week. Students can schedule their weekly appointments via MyChart. Instructions to schedule using MyChart can be found at go.osu.edu/MyChartInstructions. By increasing testing now, with cases still relatively low, we can prevent another rapid rise of cases. Ohio State’s on-site testing lab has significantly increased capacity this semester. Regional campus students remain eligible for weekly testing; that has not changed.

Do not gather with large groups. We want students to take the opportunity to relax during this week’s instructional break, but please do so safely. Everyone: Continue to wear masks properly, over your nose and mouth. Continue to maintain physical distance. Continue to wash your hands frequently.