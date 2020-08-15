Ohio State student says COVID-19 testing messaging is 'threatening to say the least'

The long lines at Ohio State on Friday led to student confusion.

“I think this was just a major, major miscommunication,” sophomore Julia said.

Here’s Julia’s concern: A recent email sent to students from the Office of Student Life says the university was going to ramp up testing every week for COVID-19, but that testing was voluntary until school started on August 25, at which time testing would become mandatory.

It also says a daily sample of 300 students, when notified, would be given a day and a time to report.

“I had the impression that I was able to refuse the test until classes started,” Julia said.

She moved in to student housing a week ago and says she hadn’t yet decided to get the test because she was thinking she might opt to do her first semester online.

Friday, she got a text message saying she was required to complete a COVID-19 test by 6 p.m. because she lived in student housing. She then logged on to the university’s online health center.

“If you do not complete this testing, you will lose access to your residence and be referred to student conduct,” Julia read from the announcement she received. “And that is highlighted in the email.”

She says she called her mother who was told by an employee at the health center the testing was voluntary and that if Julia was not tested she would not be kicked out.

Julia says she went down to the testing site at the student center to talk with someone.

“So, I just got in line and there had to have been 100 people in front of me, easy,” she said. “And, then every minute there were students coming.”

She took video and pictures showing lines wrapping around buildings. She says since she moved in she’s been keeping her distance from strangers.

Friday, though, she says she was right in the middle of a large, unknown crowd.

“I was not aware that there would be that many people,” she said. “There were students obviously not social distancing. The lines were very close together.”

Julia understands there might have been a miscommunication, but she believes other than the large crowds, the messaging dealing with COVID-19 needs to be clear, calling her texts and emails Friday “threatening to say the least.”

“They could have done a lot better,” she said. “They should have done a lot better.”

Ohio State issued the following statement on Friday:

“Ohio State has implemented a comprehensive testing program as part of our return to on-campus operations and our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our community. This afternoon, 500 students were notified that they had been scheduled for testing between 3 and 6 p.m.

The testing location has ample outdoor space for students to maintain physical distancing while awaiting their test. When there was a sudden thunderstorm, staff moved students indoors and worked quickly to reestablish appropriate physical distancing.”

Ohio State did not respond to the apparent confusion with students thinking they would be kicked out of housing if they did not take the COVID-19 test.