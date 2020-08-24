Ohio State student details 'quarantine dorm' experience on campus

An Ohio State student came in contact who tested positive for COVID-19 and now has to quarantine on campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tiana Frierson, a sophomore at The Ohio State University, told 10TV she is in a “quarantine dorm” in Lawrence Tower on campus.

“Honestly, I can’t complain, it’s just very lonely but other than that it’s OK,” Frierson said.

She said she’s in a single dorm room and is in there because she said she came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The whole floor is full of people who came into contact but aren’t positive,” Frierson said.

She was notified by Ohio State officials that the person she was in contact with tested positive back on the 19th.

A spokesperson for Ohio State said students, faculty and staff who are exposed to or have a confirmed case will be required to be in isolation or quarantine.

Ohio State said living spaces for isolation or quarantine are available for students living in university housing who test positive or are exposed to the virus, as an option, if they are not able to return home to their permanent residence.

Meals, medical attention and support for facilitating academic accommodations will be provided.

“They feed us like turkey burgers with cheese, another day we had spaghetti with Mozzarella, and another day for breakfast we got oatmeal, we get lots of chips, we get cereal, honestly they feed us good, I can’t even lie,” Frierson said.

Today, she sent 10TV pictures of some sweets that she got which included cupcakes and cookies.

She said it’s been boring, but she’s been working out and getting a lot of homework done.

“The first two days I was really going through it, I was really sad and was like why am I in here I want to go home; but the first two days were rough but I’m getting adjusted to it now,” Frierson said.

Frierson said she is planning on getting tested on Monday.