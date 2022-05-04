Ohio State shifting to voluntary COVID testing program for summer term

Previously, the university required weekly tests from students living in residence halls, fraternities and sororities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University will end its weekly COVID-19 testing requirement when summer term starts next week.

University officials announced the updated COVID-19 guidance on Tuesday, saying students, faculty and staff who are not exhibiting symptoms will no longer be required to provide a weekly negative test beginning May 9.

Previously, the university required weekly tests from students living in residence halls, fraternities and sororities. Students, faculty and staff who provided vaccine exemptions were also required to test negative.

University officials said they encourage everyone to keep COVID-19 tests on hand, adding the Columbus campus and Biomedical Research Tower will continue to provide PCR tests for those in need.

Since issuing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, the university has maintained a vaccination rate exceeding 93%, officials said. Masks remain optional in most indoor spaces on campus, with the exception of clinical settings, at the COVID-19 testing center and in child-care centers.

“The university’s COVID-19 response is always subject to change. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio State has followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health as well as federal, state and local policy,” an update from university officials reads in part.