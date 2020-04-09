Ohio State researches aim to find treatment for coronavirus patients in new clinical trial

Researchers from The Ohio State University are starting another COVID-19 trial that's part of 'Operation Warp Speed.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People who have COVID-19 but not sick enough to be hospitalized may be able to help scientists searching for treatment options.

Researchers from The Ohio State University are starting another COVID-19 trial that's part of Operation Warp Speed -- the federal push to speed up work on getting medications and a vaccine to treat and prevent COVID-19.

They are part of a multicenter national effort called the ACTIV-2 trial which is aimed at finding a treatment for people who have mild to moderate coronavirus but are not hospitalized.

The clinical trial is open to candidates who are 18 or older with a positive COVID-19 test within the previous week. They cannot have had symptoms for longer than 10 days.

OSU Wexner Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Carlos Malvestutto said they’re looking for about a hundred people with novel coronavirus who have been told to stay home and wait to recover.

“This is actually the majority of patients with COVID 19. Fortunately, they're not sick enough to be hospitalized,” Dr. Malvestutto said. “Also, what we want to see form this trial is, does this treatment prevent these patients from getting to a point that requires hospitalization?”