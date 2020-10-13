Ohio State researchers looking for participants in new trial

You may be able to help researchers at The Ohio State University who have two clinical trials studying therapeutic medications for COVID-19.

First, there's the ACTIV-2 trial of what is called a neutralizing antibody for patients who test positive for COVID-19 but don't require hospitalization.

Scientists are also taking on a high-risk exposure trial of the drug cocktail used to treat President Donald Trump.

The Regeneron neutralizing antibody cocktail is supposed to provide protection from developing COVID-19 disease and infection.

Dr. Seuli Brill said this trial needs participants who have been exposed to known COVID and timing is critical.

Dr. Brill said they’ll open the trial during the week of Oct. 19, 2020.

“We have about 96 hours from when your household contact was tested to when you get the drug to actually get you in otherwise you're not eligible as a participant,” she said.

Early results show they are effective and safe. Emergency Use Authorization is being requested.