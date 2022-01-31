Ohio State reopening concessions at athletic events, relaxing other pandemic restrictions

The university shut down concessions at the beginning of the year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has announced some changes to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols including the reopening of concession stands at sporting events.

At the start of the spring semester, the university put in extra measures in response to the omicron variant and the surge in cases, which included the closure of concessions.

In an update posted Monday, the university said those measures have proven helpful with a decrease in positivity rates among students and employees.

As a result, concessions will resume at all athletic events starting with the men’s basketball game against Iowa at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday with the full menu available later in February.

Additionally, the university said organizations and departments can transition back to in-person activities and urge them to still follow safety measures such as masks and physical distancing.

This also includes relaxing restrictions on food and drink at these events and gatherings.

Ohio State is also going to increase seating capacity throughout all on-campus dining locations to the fall semester levels beginning Tuesday.

They will also be resuming full seating capacity in public and common spaces in Student Life facilities, including the Ohio Union, recreation centers and the Younkin Success Center.