Ohio State medical experts warn of impact from COVID-19 on the heart

Doctors say the coronavirus has a predilection for affecting the heart, and there are some warning signs to be aware of while recovering from the virus.

Medical experts agree that most people who contract COVID-19 will recover without lingering health effects.

However, researchers are interested to learn more about the potential impact on the heart.

“COVID seems to have a particular predilection for affecting the heart,” said Dr. Tom Ryan, executive director for the Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

Dr. Ryan says COVID-19 can impact the heart in two ways, both directly and indirectly. The virus can impact the heart by damaging the cells it enters. It also can cause inflammation, which can lead to heart attack, stroke and increased risk of blood clot formation.

“We do know that there are certain groups that are more at risk for developing heart complications,” Dr. Ryan said. “Those include patients who are older, particularly patients over 65 years of age, patients that have a history of high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, previous stroke, lung disease, smoking. These are all what we call risk factors that increase the chance that a relatively mild and self-limited virus infection can actually become much more serious and lead to hospitalization.”

Dr. Ryan said there are some things to keep in mind when deciding whether follow-up treatment is needed. If a patient has a pre-existing heart condition, had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 or suffered a severe complication, that person should follow up with a doctor.

Meanwhile, Ohio State does have some research on heart problems with COVID-19 patients. The university conducted a study on athletes who tested positive for the virus.

Doctors used a cardiac MRI to detect inflammation in these athletes. Of the 26, four had evidence of heart inflammation. But all managed to recover and return to their sports.

Dr. Ryan points out that these athletes are at the top of their physical game and those with pre-existing conditions or in an older age category may not recover in the same way.

During the Wednesday morning press conference, doctors also shared some positive numbers related to the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer for OSU Wexner Medical Center, shared figures showing a continuing decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Mid-December, hospitals in Zone 2, made up of facilities in the central and southeastern part of the state, saw a peak of more than 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, that figure had dropped to a little more than 300.

And OSU Wexner also marked a milestone for vaccinations. On Wednesday, the healthcare system surpassed 50,000 vaccinations, both first and second doses, administered. That figures includes roughly 36,000 vaccination at The Jerome Schottenstein Center, which amounts to double the seating capacity.

Those hospitalization and vaccine numbers show promise, according to Dr. Thomas.