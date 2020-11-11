Ohio State leaders urge students to take COVID-19 precautions as university prepares for break

University leaders are asking students to get tested for COVID-19 before they leave campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University leaders are urging students to stay safe as they get ready to return home for the holidays.

University leaders are asking students to get tested for COVID-19 before they leave campus. Ideally, once the week before they plan to leave and again the week of their departure. The students are encouraged to leave for their Thanksgiving destination as soon as possible after getting a negative test result. Testing will also be available for students on and off campus during the winter break.

"The campus is a pretty controlled environment. We are able to do things to help protect the students," said Dr. Bill Miller, Senior Associate Dean of Research in the College of Public Health. "What we don't want to do is send infections out across Ohio."

In addition to testing, students are being asked to think about how they plan to travel, whether in the car, by plane or bus.

Miller said wearing a mask, opening windows and social distancing when possible, and traveling with those you're already exposed to (if possible) is key.

Once students get to their destination, it's important to limit their bubble.

"Not to rush home and meet up with all your high school friends. That's a sure way to enable too much mixing that could really cause a spike not just related to college campuses, but to communities," Miller said.

As for holiday celebrations, Miller said intimate family gatherings are the way to go in 2020. He said remembering this rhyme could help: Time, Space, People, Place, and don't forget your Face.

"Time is the duration we are spending with people. If we can keep it shorter, it's safer," he said. "Space means the six-feet physical distancing ... people is limiting your exposure to the people you are around all the time as much as possible ... and place is simply if you can be outside, be outside. Lastly, face obviously is wearing a mask."

When students return to campus for the Spring semester, they will be tested for COVID-19. Students are being asked to self-sequester as best they can for two weeks before they move back to residence halls. This includes limiting interactions with others outside of their home, wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding public transit if possible.