Ohio State's President-elect warns of rising COVID-19 positivity rate on campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An email sent out to all students, faculty and staff from Ohio State President-elect Kristina Johnson on Thursday warns of the rising positivity rate on campus.
According to Johnson, the student positivity rate rose to 3.1% in the last 24 hours. That is up from 1.16% reported on Tuesday.
"But it’s not just the positivity rate that is of concern; it’s also the rate of transmission. If we want to continue to stay on campus, we have to prevent the spread of the virus," Johnson says in the email.
Classes at Ohio State started on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Ohio State announced it's COVID-19 dashboard that tracks student and faculty cases and the positivity rate. It is updated on Tuesdays.
President-elect Johnson listed what everyone on campus needs to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus:
- Behave as though everyone is a potential carrier of the virus.
- Wear your mask properly, over nose, mouth and chin.
- Stay at least 6 feet apart, even when dining.
- Outside of class, limit in-person contact with individuals other than your roommates.
- Do not host or attend parties or gatherings of more than 10 people.
- If you are in contact with people outside your household, mask up and maintain physical distancing.
- Wash your hands throughout the day and follow all other safe and healthy guidance.
- Fully cooperate with the university and department of health contact tracing team if you have a positive test or are a close contact of someone with a positive test.