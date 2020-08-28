Ohio State's President-elect warns of rising COVID-19 positivity rate on campus

The student positivity rate rose to 3.1% in the last 24 hours. That is up from 1.16% reported on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An email sent out to all students, faculty and staff from Ohio State President-elect Kristina Johnson on Thursday warns of the rising positivity rate on campus.

According to Johnson, the student positivity rate rose to 3.1% in the last 24 hours. That is up from 1.16% reported on Tuesday.

"But it’s not just the positivity rate that is of concern; it’s also the rate of transmission. If we want to continue to stay on campus, we have to prevent the spread of the virus," Johnson says in the email.

Classes at Ohio State started on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ohio State announced it's COVID-19 dashboard that tracks student and faculty cases and the positivity rate. It is updated on Tuesdays.

President-elect Johnson listed what everyone on campus needs to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus: