Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio Senator Bob Peterson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
Peterson serves as Senate Pro-Tem for the state of Ohio.
According to the spokesperson, Peterson is doing well and participated in a virtual controlling board meeting.
Senate President Larry Obhof recently came into contact with Peterson at an event that was held last week. Obhof is now staying home as a precaution.
Peterson represents District 17, which covers Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike and Ross counties. The district also covers parts of Lawrence, Pickaway and Vinton counties.