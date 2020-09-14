x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Coronavirus

Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson tests positive for COVID-19

Peterson serves as Senate Pro-Tem for the state of Ohio.
Credit: (Image Courtesy: OhioSenate.gov)

Ohio Senator Bob Peterson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

Peterson serves as Senate Pro-Tem for the state of Ohio.

According to the spokesperson, Peterson is doing well and participated in a virtual controlling board meeting.

Senate President Larry Obhof recently came into contact with Peterson at an event that was held last week. Obhof is now staying home as a precaution.

Peterson represents District 17, which covers Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike and Ross counties. The district also covers parts of Lawrence, Pickaway and Vinton counties.