Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson tests positive for COVID-19

Peterson serves as Senate Pro-Tem for the state of Ohio.

Ohio Senator Bob Peterson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Peterson is doing well and participated in a virtual controlling board meeting.

Senate President Larry Obhof recently came into contact with Peterson at an event that was held last week. Obhof is now staying home as a precaution.