Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

LaRose said he is experiencing mild symptoms, but is feeling fine, according to a spokesperson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frank LaRose, Ohio's Secretary of State, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from his office.

LaRose said he began feeling "very minor" symptoms of the virus Sunday evening and tested positive the following day.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”