Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frank LaRose, Ohio's Secretary of State, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from his office.
LaRose said he began feeling "very minor" symptoms of the virus Sunday evening and tested positive the following day.
“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”
LaRose is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus. He has postponed all public events for the rest of the week.