State health department releases guidance for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health has released the guidance it is giving to providers of the booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

People in the below groups who received two Pfizer shots and are at least six months removed from the second dose are eligible to receive the booster shot:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

ODH said people who are eligible for the booster will be asked if they qualify but specific proof will not be required.

The state is recommending people allow 2 to 3 weeks to get the booster shot.

Ohioans can check where to receive the vaccine by walk-in or scheduled appointments here or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

ODH said it is aligning its guidance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Decisions on boosters for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines have yet to be made.