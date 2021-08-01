'It would've saved her life': Ohio nurse gets COVID-19 vaccine in honor of grandma

Mia Hurley said her 88-year-old grandma was diagnosed with COVID-19 around Christmas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio nurse is sharing her emotional experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mia Hurley is a nurse at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. At the beginning of the month, it was her turn to get the vaccine, but it came the day after losing her grandmother.

"She was a stitch, man! If she walked in the room, you would know her," Hurley said. [She was] energetic, never knew a stranger, just the light of our lives."

Hurley said her 88-year-old grandma, Sue, was diagnosed with COVID-19 around Christmas. She fell and was in the hospital when she got her result. She died on Dec. 29.

"It's been heartbreaking. It's really hit us," Hurley said. "We weren't allowed to visit and hold her hand and tell her it was going to be OK. I think that really hurt me as a nurse."

A picture of Hurley getting her COVID-19 vaccine gained traction on social media. You could see the pain on her face from the loss, yet she showed up to get the shot, holding a photo of her grandma close to her heart.

"Here I am getting my vaccine for the virus that killed my last living grandparent. I was overcome with emotion," she said. "How was I lucky enough to get it this early on? Why couldn't my grandparent get it a week before me? It would've saved her life."

Hurley said she hopes stories like her grandmother's will remind others of the importance of getting the vaccine.

"You just hope that the community accepts the vaccine because that's truly the only way we can get this herd immunity," she said. "The greater good here outweighs the risk of headaches [or] side effects you can get from any medication ... the vaccine can give the immunity that the whole country and the world needs."