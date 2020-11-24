Ohio mental health director tests positive for COVID-19

In an email to her employees sent Monday, Criss said she experienced minor allergy/cold symptoms early last week.

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she began to self-quarantine and worked with her doctor to be tested. She found out this past weekend she had tested positive.

Criss said she never felt horrible with just light symptoms. She added she is feeling better each day and is still isolating at home.

“I’m grateful that I paid attention to my symptoms and stayed home before I knew I had COVID – that gives me peace of mind that I did what I could to reduce exposing others,” she wrote.

In the email, Criss reminded her employees to take care of themselves if they are sick and stay home.