Ohio lawmaker recovering from COVID-19 wants to make it a crime to knowingly spread virus

State Senator Tina Maharath of Canal Winchester says dozes of her family are ill from coronavirus.

State Senator Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) says living with COVID-19 has been hell.

“It hurt so bad, I would sit in a corner crawled up in a ball. I couldn't even touch my son, hug my son. Unfortunately, he contracted it as well. It was just an overall mess. I don't wish it upon anybody,” she said.



Maharath says her 9-year-old son also tested positive after attending funeral arrangements for her brother-in-law.

She said there were less than 10 people in the home at the time. Now, most of her family is ill.

"We're still having family members take more tests right now. We are over 30 right now and my most recent was a newborn, my baby niece, we just got the results two days ago now,” she said.

She said the virus put four family members in the ICU. Two of them, she says, were given convalescent plasma, something President Donald Trump has called a “breakthrough.”

That's not been in the case for her family.

“The first person who got it, he's 76-years-old, they said OK, you're doing fine with the plasma treatment go ahead and go home and just recover at home. But he ended up going back to the hospital two days later with the same complications,” she said.

As for those who don't believe in wearing masks or don't agree with Governor Mike Dewine's handling of COVID-19, she had this to say.

“I know the economy isn't doing well because of what the governor is doing but I would rather save a life than save the economy. Right now a person’s life is worth a lot more,” she said.

The state senator says when she's able to return to work she plans on crafting legislation that would make it a crime for someone who intentionally or knowingly spreads COVID-19 to another person.